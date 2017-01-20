No. 4 Flagstaff narrowly escapes Lee Williams

KINGMAN – Lee Williams traveled to Flagstaff Wednesday to make up a game originally scheduled for Jan. 13. The game went back and forth for most of the evening. The Volunteers’ aggressive defense had Flagstaff stymied on the offensive end of the court for most of the contest.

At the end, the Eagles made a shot and then came up with a stop on the defensive end of the floor to hang on for the 46-42 win.

“I thought we played pretty well tonight,” Vols coach Cain Atkinson said.

A.J. Herrera continues to show up every night. He scored 12 points and had four rebounds. Kael Juelfs added nine points and grabbed four rebounds, and senior guard Larry Campbell led the team in assists with 10.

Lee Williams (9-9, 1-6 4A Grand Region) has six days off in order to get ready for their final six games.

“We need to become a more consistent team,” Atkinson said. “At times we play really well and do the right things, at other times we are the complete opposite. Tonight we made some great progress against a team that is the best in our conference.”

Coach Atkinson likes the way his team battled the No. 1 team in the region on their home court. Lee Williams will play everyone in the region again.

The Vols’ will travel to Scottsdale Cactus Shadows for a non-region game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.