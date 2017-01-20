Posse-tive Attitudes

Mohave County Undersheriff Ed Trafecanty presented members of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Volunteer Posse with service-hour award pins and certificates of appreciation of service on Tuesday at the sheriff’s office in Kingman. Members earning their 2,000 hours award pin are Jim Byrne, Tom Petrov, Kurt Duncan and Roger Mueller. Wesley Carver earned his 4,000 hours award pin. Volunteer Posse members greatly complement the sheriff’s office in areas of search and rescue, boating safety, community policing and crime prevention, animal control, media relations, computer data entry, dispatch operations, corrections and prisoner transportation, record keeping and research, radio communications, and neighborhood safety patrols. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Volunteer Posse, stop by 600 W. Beale Street and pick-up an application. Applications are also available at the Mohave Valley substation at 9880 Vanderslice Road or at the Lake Havasu City substation at 3500 Highway 95. Please contact Deputy Troy Schmotzer at 928-753-0756 with any questions.