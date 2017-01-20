Stolen home returned to owners

GOLDEN VALLEY – Alan Cheairs and his wife, Pamela, went to check the condition of their snowbird home in the 4500 block of Jade Road in early July and discovered it was gone.

Someone had stolen their guest home, lifted it from the foundation, set it on a trailer and hauled it about 15 miles down the road.

“I came down (in July) to repair the roof and we went out to see the house,” Cheairs recalled. “What do you see wrong? The house is gone. We followed the tracks to the pavement.”

The thieves were spotted by one of the neighbors after they blew a tire and got stuck in a rut in the dirt road.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men, Joshua Alan Whybark and John Allen Carlton, on charges of burglary when they were found in possession of the home.

Cheairs, who worked for Kennecott mine in Surprise before retiring and moving to Wyoming about 35 years ago, regained possession of his home on Wednesday. He hired Old Trails Mobile Home to load it up and take it back to its original site.

Cheairs said he bought the 16-foot-by-18-foot home a couple of years ago to get away from 35-below-zero temperatures in Wyoming.

Previous owners had lost the mobile home that was on the property to the bank, and the foundation was torn up. He brought down his backhoe and worked about a month to get it cleaned up.

“At one time, it was a pretty nice place,” he said. “It’s off the grid.”

Old Trails Mobile Home was able to transport the home without any problems, and Cheairs said he was happy to get it back in fair condition.

It took about 5 hours to relocate the home, which will now have to be leveled and repaired for broken sheet rock and other damage resulting from being moved twice.

Cheairs said he paid about $15,000 for the property, and he’s going to work to get it back in shape.

“I don’t know how I’m going to do that, but I’ll figure it out,” he said.