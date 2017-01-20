Welcoming downtown arch inches toward reality

KINGMAN – An archway spanning Beale Street welcoming visitors to Kingman could be another eye-catching addition to downtown soon.

City Council on Tuesday approved a Beale Street arch design contract with the YESCO sign company’s Bullhead City office, which will prepare preliminary design concepts. YESCO will work with the city’s engineering department on the archway to span Beale Street between Grandview Avenue and First Street.

“The contract approved Tuesday was to design the arch,” said Frank Marbury, assistant city engineer. “YESCO will work with us for design concepts and construction of the arch.”

He said the four preliminary design concepts will be presented to the council for final review and possible approval of the construction contract.

“Once we get the concept approved, we’ll finalize the design and construction plans,” Marbury said.

There’s no designated location yet, but Marbury hinted at Tuesday night’s city council meeting that one possible location could be between Metcalf Park and the Lee Williams High School baseball fields.

The Council has budgeted $25,000 for design and $110,000 for construction of the arch in the current 2016-2017 budget.

“If all goes well, we hope to complete the design process in two or three months and begin construction by early summer,” Marbury said.