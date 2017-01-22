Horoscopes for January 22, 2017

Birthdays: Balthazar Getty, 42; Guy Fieri, 49; Diane Lane, 52; John Hurt, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Invest in your future. Sign up for a course that will broaden your knowledge about something you want to pursue.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let a work-related matter ruin your day. Concentrate on being with the people you love or helping with a cause that’s important to you.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotional situations will lead to doubt, confusion and uncertainty. Back up and think before you take on someone or something that is impossible to beat.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t overstep your bounds when dealing with peers or someone who is in charge. Wait your turn and you will be able to utilize what others have contributed in order to offer a superior solution or plan.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for something to do that is entertaining and cost-efficient. Living within your means will alleviate stress and give you greater freedom to experience life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Proceed with caution. Someone you care about will use emotional tactics to get what he or she wants.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll have to walk a fine line when dealing with emotional matters. Someone is likely to be evasive, leading you to make an assumption.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Engage in an activity that captures you mentally, physically and emotionally, and it will encourage you to go after your goals. A passionate approach to life will lead to an interesting encounter with someone who has something to contribute.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Discipline will be required when it comes to expenditures. Don’t be fooled by what others say or offer.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay centered and on track. Remember what’s transpired in the past and what worked for you and what didn’t before you make a decision that will influence your future and your fortune.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put out feelers for part-time work that has long-term potential. A volunteer position can turn into a paying position if you show interest in the concern and intent of the organization.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be clear about what you want to see happen. Don’t feel obliged to follow through with someone else’s plan.