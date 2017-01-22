Obituary: Ralph R. Sowersby

Ralph R. Sowersby was born in Los Angeles, Calif., August 2, 1956. He was the son of Richard Sowersby and June Brown. He had a step-mother, Alice, who helped raise him and who preceded him in death a year ago.

Surviving him are his father, Richard Sowersby, brother, Chester Sowersby, his wife, Yvonne, and four nieces and nephews, Eric, Heather, Holly and Christopher. He passed on January 5, 2017, at his home in Kingman, Arizona.

After 9/11, Ralph joined Homeland Security in 2001 and began his career with TSA, Transportation Security Administration, working in San Luis Obispo, California. He later transferred to the Kingman Airport.

When the Kingman Airport closed down to commercial airlines in 2014, he transferred to the Bullhead City airport, about an hour from Kingman, and worked there the remainder of his career.



He was the owner of High Desert Events, and ran the gun show here in Kingman for several years. With his partner, Derek Jensen, he provided an economic boost to the City of Kingman, attracting vendors and patrons from all over the United States.

Our lives have been better having known him, and we are thankful for the privilege.

A Memorial Service will be held January 28, at 6:00 p.m. at the LDS Church, 610 Eastern St., Kingman, Arizona. All are welcome to attend.