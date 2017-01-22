Obituary: Robert D. Larson

Robert D. Larson, 73, of Kingman Arizona, passed away January 10, 2017. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 14, 1942, to Robert and Mathilda (Frey) Larson.

Bob lived in Chicago, Tucson and Colorado before settling down in Kingman, Arizona.

He was a draftsman and had an associate’s degree from college for teaching.

Bob lived a simple life and enjoyed everything and everybody. He loved talking with people. Where ever Bob was he was sure to make a friend or two. Living day by day, there was no need to plan anything. He just up and did whatever he wanted.



Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother.

He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Larson. and brother, Richard (Linda) Larson.

He will surely be missed by the Mermaids at the pool, which he loved so much.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.