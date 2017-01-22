Obituary: Sanford Allan Hornstein

IN LOVING MEMORY OF SANFORD ALLAN HORNSTEIN

Sanford was only 55 years old when his life was tragically ended, Christmas Eve morning 2016. Sanford was born in Northridge, California to Robert and Norma Hornstein (Kramer). Sanford joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and became a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He was awarded Parachutist and Sharpshooter’s Badges. He became a Target Acquisition Specialist and was given authorization to use an M-16 Rifle. Sanford married Liz, his TRUE LOVE (Lightning in a Bottle), who had children of her own. Sanford was a very loving husband, dad and family man. He and Liz got their CDL’s and drove trucks as Team Drivers. Sanford moved to Kingman, Arizona in 2007. He enjoyed rock-n-roll, truck driving, tinkering, bike riding, dogs, antiques, yard sales, bets and debates. He is preceded in death by many of his family, friends, and Liz. Sanford is survived by Debbie Greene (sister/Arizona), Michael Sherer (brother/Oregon), Bonnie Kramer (aunt/Oregon) who both came from Oregon for his memorial, Moria Mesillas (niece/Texas), Chelsea (niece/California), Chris (nephew/California), Paul (cousin/Washington), Natilee Slate (great-niece/Arizona), and more. Sanford was an intelligent, interesting, fun-loving, hard working, quick witted smart-ass who would help those he loved in any way he could. Sanford loved and was very much loved by his family and friends, and he will be missed more than he’ll ever know. Thank you to everyone who loved him, whether or not you were able to come and pay your respects and bid him farewell on his journey. Thank you to everyone at Mohave Memorial Funeral Home for your professionalism, information, guidance, understanding and kindness.