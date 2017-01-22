Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s January 20th speaker was Bruce Leeming (shown above left with club President Ken Cunningham). Bruce, an NRA certified Firearms Instructor, spoke to the club on “Refuse to be a Victim” seminars. For information on a future seminar, email Bruce at bleeming@citlink.ne.
