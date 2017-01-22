Saluting “GV” Saylor

Finally, something positive to read about the election!

I salute Garry “GV” Saylor, whose comments on Jan. 5, 2017, page 6 put those never-ending hateful and constantly negative comments of Lori Gabriel-Dane to shame and in her place. His comments were right on!

I am surprised it took that long for your readers to call her what she really is: a true hypocrite. She even complained about not having Walmart’s Santa Claus there when she showed up with her grandkids. Knowing this is a free country, with free speech guaranteed, we all have different life experiences and therefore different perspectives and are thankfully allowed to share them publicly. Nevertheless, I am tired of reading Gabriel-Dane’s constant complaints and wonder if the editors of the local paper could make it a rule of limiting anyone’s comments to no more than twice a month. Not having to read her sadistic comments would be worth it. I am inclined to cheerfully fund her exit travel to a more receptive audience location.