Saluting “GV” Saylor

Finally, something positive to read about the election!
I salute Garry “GV” Saylor, whose comments on Jan. 5, 2017, page 6 put those never-ending hateful and constantly negative comments of Lori Gabriel-Dane to shame and in her place. His comments were right on!
I am surprised it took that long for your readers to call her what she really is: a true hypocrite. She even complained about not having Walmart’s Santa Claus there when she showed up with her grandkids. Knowing this is a free country, with free speech guaranteed, we all have different life experiences and therefore different perspectives and are thankfully allowed to share them publicly. Nevertheless, I am tired of reading Gabriel-Dane’s constant complaints and wonder if the editors of the local paper could make it a rule of limiting anyone’s comments to no more than twice a month. Not having to read her sadistic comments would be worth it. I am inclined to cheerfully fund her exit travel to a more receptive audience location.
Comments
Smith 16 hours, 8 minutes ago
Limit 1st amendment? I guess you would fit right in with your messiah Trump and his man love buddy Putin, that smacks of communism to me! :-) No wonder this fellow Trump is popular with about 22%+/- of the national electorate, only 54.5% voted out of the 100% eligible, meaning 45.5% stayed home, and only 46% of those who voted did so for Trump, no massive majority, just a small group in Republican controlled states with Gerrymandered districts, 54% who voted did not vote for Trump, yesterday many of them showed their opinion in protests, your messiah is a Russian communist sympathizer and to me that is a traitor!
Wildrose 15 hours, 28 minutes ago
Another election positive - Seeing a DCPost story on a 23 yr old struggling Fedex courier single father coming to inauguration w/borrowed suit/shoes - Trump had him contacted, met in a tent behind the festivities Thursday, welcomed him and among other things, stunned the man w/a personal check for $10,000. I hear this is common for Trump. Also, $1 million in festivities donations and $1.2 million in gov't transition money not used, both being given to the treasury. Already under budget. Cool!
Sadly, got off on the wrong foot w/press when Trump made an "in passing" remark the press showed a vacant lot when reporting on crowd size and also reported he had removed the bust of MLK in the Oval office. He had not but added Churchill and Teddy R's bust; then knocked him for making these remarks in front of the CIA wall recognizing those who died in it's service. Obama did worse, giving out valuable info on terrorism that impugned the CIA integrity - in front of same same wall.
Women's hate Trump march, FILTHY LANGUAGE, GARBAGE LEFT EVERYWHERE. Couldn't name any rights they don't already have - just hate Trump. Sad!