Stormy End to the Week

Photo by JC Amberlyn.
A couple of storms that came through Kingman Thursday and Friday played havoc on the locals. At left, an accident at the intersection of I-40 and Andy Devine Avenue took place Thursday between SUV and a Jeep Wrangler resulted in one person being transported by ambulance to Kingman Regional Medical Center. Further information was not available. At top, road crews were busy in the Hualapai Mountains trying to keep the roads passable.
