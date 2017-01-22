Supervisors deny Dolan Springs rezone request

A small group of Dolan Springs residents got its way Tuesday when the Mohave County Board of Supervisors denied a request to rezone a 5-acre parcel to allow for a real estate office and water haul service.

The request to rezone from agricultural-residential (5-acre minimum) to general commercial was recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Supervisors tabled the item on Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.

The main concern was construction of 10-foot-by-12-foot structures that do not meet county building codes.

Some of the structures are being inhabited by permanent residents, while others are used for weekend getaways, resident Gary Sims said.

He showed photographs of the property, which is on Seventh Street, a couple miles west of U.S. Highway 93, along with photos of several brick buildings under construction.

The real estate company, Las Vegas-based Gateway Lots, is selling property in the area without telling buyers about building codes, Sims said.

“I talked to one of owners who thought he could put a little shack on there,” he said.

Sims said the residents are okay with the water haul service, as long as it goes through proper permitting.

Celeste Irons, who lives in the area, said she asked Gateway Lots to publish its sales material in Spanish, as many of the buyers are Spanish-speaking and don’t understand the building codes.

“Frankly, this is disturbing,” said Cathy Tackett Hicks, agent for the real estate company. “This is clearly a personal nature, very prejudiced and racist. I don’t know how it got so personal, but it is.”

Hicks agreed that Gateway Lots needed to translate information into Spanish, which it did.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people don’t understand the permit process, and it’s twice as hard if you have a language barrier,” she said.

Supervisor Jean Bishop, who represents Dolan Springs, said she couldn’t support the rezoning because the area lacks adequate infrastructure, and the buildings are not in adherence with the general plan. She also had concerns about traffic and flooding.

“It (sales office) needs to be on a paved road,” Bishop said. “It’s in the middle of a ranch, there are cattle everywhere and wild burros. It’s just a remote area.”