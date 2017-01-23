Fire destroys downtown home; 2 dogs perish

KINGMAN – A fire downtown severely damaged a home and killed two dogs Saturday night.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton, the Kingman Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 9:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of the roof vents and overhangs. Crews attempted to enter the front door, but were stopped by contents blocking the door. They instead went through a garage and into the house where they were met with heavy smoke and fire.
The fire was quickly brought under control, but salvage operations continued for some time due to the heavy number of home items. Search procedures confirmed no one was in the home, but two dogs were left inside. The animals were found, but crews were unable to revive them. Both dogs perished in the fire, most likely from smoke inhalation, said Eaton.
Fire investigators were called to the scene and found evidence that pointed to a possible cause being from a wood stove or its chimney. The fire’s origin was concentrated in the attic and had most likely smoldered for some time. The home’s residents confirmed that they use the wood stove for heat. The home did not have electric or gas service at the time of the fire.
No one was injured during the blaze, but two occupants were displaced by the fire.
Comments
Smith 13 hours, 5 minutes ago
Wood stoves have to be maintained, chimneys have to be kept clean or a fire is inevitable!
danniesjoy 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
A letter from your pet in Heaven… To you, my dearest family, some things I'd like to say. And first of all, to let you know, that I arrived okay. I'm writing this beneath the Bridge. I dwell with God above. A place with no more tears of sadness - just eternal love. Please do not be unhappy just because I'm out of sight. I'm with you every morning, every noon and every night. That day I had to leave you when my life on earth was through, God picked me up and hugged me and He said, "I welcome you. It's good to have you back again, I missed you while you're gone. As for your dearest family, they'll be here later on." God gave a list of things to me he wanted me to do. And first and foremost on that list: to watch and care for you. And when you lie in bed at night the day's chores put to flight, God and I are close to you ... in the middle of the night. When you think about my life on earth, and all those loving years, because you're only human, they are bound to bring
dlphnlvr99 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
It's so sad when hoarders have animals & they're not cared for properly.