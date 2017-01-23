Fire destroys downtown home; 2 dogs perish

KINGMAN – A fire downtown severely damaged a home and killed two dogs Saturday night.



According to Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton, the Kingman Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 9:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of the roof vents and overhangs. Crews attempted to enter the front door, but were stopped by contents blocking the door. They instead went through a garage and into the house where they were met with heavy smoke and fire.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but salvage operations continued for some time due to the heavy number of home items. Search procedures confirmed no one was in the home, but two dogs were left inside. The animals were found, but crews were unable to revive them. Both dogs perished in the fire, most likely from smoke inhalation, said Eaton.

Fire investigators were called to the scene and found evidence that pointed to a possible cause being from a wood stove or its chimney. The fire’s origin was concentrated in the attic and had most likely smoldered for some time. The home’s residents confirmed that they use the wood stove for heat. The home did not have electric or gas service at the time of the fire.

No one was injured during the blaze, but two occupants were displaced by the fire.