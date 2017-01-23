Fraternal Order of Police swears in officers

John Slaughter, former president of the Fraternal Order of Police Kingman Lodge No. 16, administers the oath of office to the 2017 newly elected FOP officers during a ceremony Wednesday. From the left are Slaughter, President David Admire, State Trustee Pat Saturnino-Mullen, Vice President Sam Ruiz, Treasurer James Murkowski, Secretary Kevin Nowicki and Chaplin Ray Cullison. The FOP is a fraternal organization consisting of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. It reports a membership of more than 325,000 members. The organization attempts to improve the working conditions of law enforcement officers and the safety of those they serve through education, legislation, information, community involvement, and employee representation.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.