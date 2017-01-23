Horoscopes for Jan. 23, 2017

Birthdays: Tiffani Thiessen, 43; Mariska Hargitay, 53; Gail O’Grady, 54; Richard Dean Anderson, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let impulsiveness take over. Use common sense and discuss problems open-mindedly. Look at both sides of a situation and you will find a workable solution.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put on your thinking cap and look for a way to improve your qualifications. If you can visualize what you want to do next, you can make it happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Size up your situation and seize the moment. You cannot be everything for everyone, but you can show compassion while you proceed to do what’s in your best interest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You have choices, and with a little ingenuity and common sense, you will be able to outmaneuver anyone trying to play emotional games with you. Don’t fold under pressure.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Bring about change. Don’t fear the unknown. Revel in learning as you go and showing how spirited you can be. Engage in pastimes that promise to broaden your mind and skills.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Handle domestic matters and deal with children and seniors carefully. Offering help is one thing, but taking on more than you can handle will lead to criticism.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Changes bring new beginnings. There is a lot to learn from the experiences you encounter. Dealing with people who can make a difference is favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get involved in activities or projects that make you think. Use your imagination and you will come up with plans that could lead to greater prosperity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don’t be gullible. Don’t feel the need to take part in something if you have doubts about the outcome.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An open mind will lead to prosperous opportunities. Good fortune is within reach if you stand behind your decisions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your skills, attributes and knowledge innovatively. Bring about change and update your game plan by setting new trends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t misjudge someone who can disrupt your plans. Emotional interference will leave you in an awkward position.