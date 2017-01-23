Mohave 911

Weapons misconduct, paraphernalia, warrant

On Jan. 13, Kingman Police arrested Anthony Wayne Chavez, 18, of Kingman on felony charges of weapons misconduct and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Anthony Braulo Acuna, 18 of Kingman, on a felony warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Chavez was reportedly armed and attempted to pull the weapon from his pants without alerting officers he was armed.

Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said Chavez and Acuna were both passengers in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation in the 3400 block of East Andy Devine Avenue. Acuna had a felony warrant for his arrest on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The report said an officer saw marijuana paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Chavez was asked to exit the vehicle when he allegedly reached behind his back and began to remove a gun from his waistband. Chavez was stopped, handcuffed and found to possess additional items of methamphetamine paraphernalia.

Chavez and Acuna were booked into the Mohave County jail on their charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Drugs, warrant

On Jan. 19, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jay Michael Keany, 42, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, along with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and an undesignated warrant for failure to pay fines issued by Kingman Justice Court.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies found Keany in the area of Swan Drive and Robin Lane. A records check revealed an active warrant and he was taken into custody without incident.

A search allegedly revealed a glass pipe with residue and a small plastic bag containing a white crystal substance. Keany was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrants

On Jan. 19, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Wade Alden Anderson, 32, of Kingman on the following warrants: Mohave County Superior Court issued a felony warrant for failure to appear, Kingman Municipal Court issued a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and false report and Kingman Justice Court issued two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and theft.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies knew Anderson had numerous outstanding warrants and went to a home in the 3800 block of East Northfield Avenue. Deputies found Anderson in a bedroom where he was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Theft of means of transportation

On Jan. 19, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexander George Schneider III, 31, of Kingman for theft of means of transportation, a felony.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a car dealership in the 2200 block of Northern Avenue.



Deputies contacted an employee who said a man, later identified as Schneider, allegedly took keys from her, got into a vehicle and locked himself inside.



The employee also said Schneider rolled the window down after he started the vehicle and said “Thank you for the car.”



She further said Schneider put the vehicle in reverse and she reached in the window, grabbed the keys and turned the vehicle off.



Deputies talked to Schneider, who allegedly said the employee lied to him as he was there to pick up a vehicle that his father bought him.



Schneider was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.