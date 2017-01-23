Soaked in Kingman: Rains saturate the Southwest

Photo by JC Amberlyn.
Cars drive through flooding on Bank Street near Kingman High School on Thursday. A series of Pacific storms have provided much of the Southwest with abundant rainfall over the past several weeks - abundant by Mojave Desert standards, at any rate. The latest storm should taper off this afternoon and there is a slight possibility for an afternoon thunderstorm Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday will be cold, but dry.
