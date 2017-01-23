Something for everyone in ‘XXX: The Return of Xander Cage’

One of the things a movie-goer must decide when viewing a film is whether or not they are there for the story, the action, the monsters or the science fiction.

Years ago, when “War Games” came out there was a good story along with the science fiction of a computer gone rogue.

The Star Wars franchise continues a storyline, albeit in fragments. What you’ll get with this second rendition of “XXX” is not so much a continuation of a story as it is continuation of fast-paced action - fight scenes, car crashes and explosions. Oh, and a little storyline just to keep the action scenes connected.

Vin Diesel reprises his role as XXX, the result of a super-secret government training program to produce the elite of the elite fighting machines. The original XXX was over 10 years ago. We find that Diesel had faked his own death and is sitting out retirement in some Southeast Asian beachfront. He plays the tough, edgy, almost Bond-like character with a little sarcastic Bruce Willis thrown in.

Toni Collette (from Krampus and United States of Tara) is the spymaster who tracks down XXX. He needs to save the world.

She’s all business and never smiles. The surprise is Nina Dobrev (“Vampire Diaries”) who plays a tightly wound, super geeky tech support who had me laughing as soon as she finished her first lines.

The humor didn’t stop there. Just about every time she had some role in the story she did something believable that will make you laugh out loud.

And this carries through to quite a few of the characters,’ with a host of one-liners peppering the dialog with humor before, during and after some action sequences.

Of course, Samuel L Jackson is convincing in his role as XXX’s recruiter. Deepika Padukone is the beautiful Indian actress/model who plays Serena. Serena is a bad guy and she can definitely perform a fight scene. Donnie Yen plays Xiang and has some incredible martial arts scenes, as well.

You don’t need to know the backstory to enjoy “XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.”

All you need is to get comfortable, a hand in some popcorn and a drink. Just sit back and enjoy the action that starts within the first five minutes. There probably won’t be any academy awards for this movie, but you’ll enjoy it all the same.

It’s rated PG-13 for the action sequences, violence and sexual innuendo and runs a quick 107 minutes. I’ll give it 3 out of 4 Miners.