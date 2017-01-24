Golden Valley man faces 11 sex crime charges involving teen

GOLDEN VALLEY – A Golden Valley man has been arrested on nearly a dozen felony charges related to the alleged longtime sexual abuse of a teenager.

Shawn Douglas Cameron, 41, was taken into custody Monday night, following an investigation that began at Kingman High School at 8 a.m. that morning.

According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Trish Carter, a 17-year-old girl told a school resource officer that Cameron sexually assaulted her at his home in the 3400 block of Kayenta Road. Carter said investigators determined the abuse had occurred for some time.

The Department of Child Safety was notified. It was at the DCS office in Kingman where detectives took Cameron into custody at about 8 p.m.

Cameron faces 11 charges: three counts of sexual abuse by domestic violence, three for sexual assault by domestic violence, three for sexual conduct with a minor by domestic violence and two for child molestation by domestic violence.

Carter said Cameron will appear in court Feb. 3. He is being held in the Mohave County jail on a $500,000 bond.