Horoscopes for Jan. 24, 2017

Birthdays: Mischa Barton, 31; Tatyana Ali, 38; Ed Helms, 43; Neil Diamond, 76.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn as you go. Your dedication and desire to do your best will be praised by some but shunned by those who are jealous of you. Don’t let anyone interfere with your progress.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Foolish spending or selling yourself short when negotiating a deal will be apparent if you don’t take your time and consider unique ways to get the most out of your dollar, your time and your effort.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will take over, leading to disruption if you aren’t aware of all sides of a situation. Take a step back and consider what’s best for everyone.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Live by your rules. Make suggestions and paint a colorful picture of the way you see your future unfolding.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t get angry – get moving. Look for alternatives. Don’t feel the need to stay put if you are bored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set up shop and get things done. Don’t linger when a timeline is in force. Stretch your imagination and you will discover ways to make your life easier.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful how you handle friends and relatives. A diplomatic and disciplined approach to suggestions will help you avoid getting into a dispute.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen and learn. Share your experience and knowledge. This is a great day for discovery and putting new plans in motion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to sound advice. It’s best to take time to mull over what you want to do or say before you jump into action.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Secrets will be revealed due to emotional outbursts. Be prepared to take care of any damages that occur as a result of someone’s lack of discretion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be the one to bring about positive change. Get involved in events that will give you the platform you need to raise awareness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Proceed with caution. Trying to fit too much into your day will bring few results. It is best to concentrate on whatever will bring the highest returns.