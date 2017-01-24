Kingman will get a chance to dry out, but chance for rain showers today

No one was safe from this weekend’s soggy downpour. Kingman resident Jim Tarantino used his Ford pickup to pull Sixto Cortez of Fontana, California and his big rig out of a muddy rut Saturday afternoon. The semi was stuck in deep mud off of Chicago Avenue, conveniently close to the Kingman Daily Miner office. Cortez was driving from Florida to San Francisco and making a delivery to a local store when he got mixed up in traffic and had to turn around. He tried to go around the USA Pawn and Jewelry and House of Gains Fitness Center building, but bogged down in the muck. Tarantino happened to be passing by and lent a helping hand – and a lot of horsepower. He attached a chain to the rig and after about 15 minutes of kicking up a storm of muddy chunks, freed the trucker and his cargo. Tarantino hit the road before making a comment, but Cortez was grateful to be on his way. “Thanks to this guy, I’m safe,” said Cortez.

Photo by Aaron Ricca.

By Hubble Ray Smith

  • Originally Published: January 24, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – The final Pacific storm system brought more rain and snow to the region Monday, along with strong winds, and there’s a chance of lingering showers this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

    Overall, the three storms that rolled through Mohave County over the past week dumped 1-2 inches of rain in the desert and up to 6 feet of snow in the Hualapai Mountains, said Caleb Steele, meteorologist with the NWS in Las Vegas.

    Precipitation picked up over the weekend, peaked on Sunday, then tapered off on Monday.

    “You’re still looking at half an inch to an inch around Kingman,” Steele said. “We expect potentially heavy rain again. We do have a flood watch for the area.”

    Mohave County Flood Control District showed Monday rainfall totals between one-fourth and three-fourths of an inch as of noon.

    Snow levels dropped to 5,000 from 5,500 feet Sunday and Monday, and winds gusted up to 20 to 30 mph.

    Hualapai Mountain Road remained open as of Monday morning, Courtney Miller of Mohave County Public Works reported. However, there were road closures on Oatman Highway, Bogles Ranch Road, Benegas Ranch Road, Pump Station Road and Signal Road.

    Rain amounts were likely to total half an inch to 1 inch in certain spots of the desert Monday, Steele said.

    “In addition to snow and rain, it could be gusty, especially around Lake Mead and south to Kingman,” he added.

    The high today is expected to be 43, and the overnight low will drop to 28. The rest of the week will be about the same.

