Kingman will get a chance to dry out, but chance for rain showers today

KINGMAN – The final Pacific storm system brought more rain and snow to the region Monday, along with strong winds, and there’s a chance of lingering showers this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Overall, the three storms that rolled through Mohave County over the past week dumped 1-2 inches of rain in the desert and up to 6 feet of snow in the Hualapai Mountains, said Caleb Steele, meteorologist with the NWS in Las Vegas.

Precipitation picked up over the weekend, peaked on Sunday, then tapered off on Monday.

“You’re still looking at half an inch to an inch around Kingman,” Steele said. “We expect potentially heavy rain again. We do have a flood watch for the area.”

Mohave County Flood Control District showed Monday rainfall totals between one-fourth and three-fourths of an inch as of noon.

Snow levels dropped to 5,000 from 5,500 feet Sunday and Monday, and winds gusted up to 20 to 30 mph.

Hualapai Mountain Road remained open as of Monday morning, Courtney Miller of Mohave County Public Works reported. However, there were road closures on Oatman Highway, Bogles Ranch Road, Benegas Ranch Road, Pump Station Road and Signal Road.

Rain amounts were likely to total half an inch to 1 inch in certain spots of the desert Monday, Steele said.

“In addition to snow and rain, it could be gusty, especially around Lake Mead and south to Kingman,” he added.

The high today is expected to be 43, and the overnight low will drop to 28. The rest of the week will be about the same.