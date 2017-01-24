Letter: Pothole City

Kingman’s pothole budget must be almost non-existent. There is a pothole at the intersection of Roma Road and Prospector that has been there for over a year that I know, which I see someone has put in several shovels of dirt. There are so many potholes on Andy Devine that it is a wonder I haven’t been stopped for a DUI.
LeRoy Lambert
Kingman
