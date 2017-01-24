Letter: Take a pay cut

I have just read Rep. Noel Campbell’s idea of raising the gas tax ten cents, and adding an annual fee of $30 for motorists to pay every time they buy insurance.
I have a better idea: how about city, county and state representatives take a pay cut and let’s see how much money we need then for the roads. I think the voters would go for that! Put that on the ballot!
Charlie Napolitano
Kingman
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.