Minding Your Business: Tire chain sees ‘tremendous’ growth potential in Kingman

A custom wheel and tire company has identified Kingman as a targeted franchise expansion, looking at the city’s “tremendous long-term growth potential,” a company executive said.

RNR Tire Express and Custom Wheels, based in Tampa Bay, Florida, has grown to nearly 100 locations in 22 states since being established in 2000 by Larry Sutton.

It has opened a new store each month for the last 15 months.

“When we look at targets to expand our brand, we talk about Arizona,” said Vince Ficarrotta, RNR vice president of franchise development. “Of course Phoenix and Flagstaff, but lesser known is Lake Havasu City and Kingman. We try to find spots in middle-America where our business model is unique and can be appreciated and do well.”

The franchise fee for RNR is $35,000, plus a 4 percent royalty, with no fees for national advertising.

A franchise owner needs $400,000 to $600,000 in working capital, not including real estate costs, Ficarrotta estimated.

A typical RNR store is 4,000 to 6,000 square feet with overhead doors and good street presence, he said.

The company sells high quality tires and wheels, and offers a flexible pay-as-you-go payment plan designed to fit each customer’s budget.

“In towns like Kingman, there’s a whole trade area that needs to be served,” Ficarrotta said.

RV clubhouse

Devault Electric is rewiring the clubhouse at Settlin’ Inn RV Park in Golden Valley and hooking up electric from transformers to pedestals.

The job is estimated at $114,000. The 220-space, 24-acre RV park at 7930 Highway 68 is owned by Mohave State Bank.

The applicant is Alexander McMillan.

The RV park has $882,000 of built-in equity, including all underground utilities, and would require about $500,000 to $700,000 to complete all construction. Dolan station

AZ Tech Petroleum has been issued permits to install the fuel pumps and tanks for the gas station and convenience store being built at Pierce Ferry Road and U.S. Highway 93 in Dolan Springs.

Grading started in December and vertical construction is beginning to take shape.

KC Orr is the contractor on the project, which is valued at $350,000.

Jobless rate

The unemployment rate for Mohave County rose to 6.0 percent in December, up from 5.8 percent in November, the Arizona Office of Employment and Population Statistics reported. It’s down from 7.5 percent a year ago.

The civilian labor force in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is Mohave County, was 78,700, with total employment of 740,000. Figures are rounded to the nearest 100.

Total nonfarm payroll employment in the MSA was 47,600 in December, compared with 48,400 in the previous month. Leisure and hospitality shed 300 jobs.

Driverless car

Over the past six months, a team of engineers from Chrysler Corp. has been testing a fully integrated self-driving system at the Arizona Proving Grounds in Yucca.

They’re working on modifications to the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan, running a gamut of tests, including extreme weather testing.

John Krafcik, chief executive officer of Waymo, formerly the Google self-driving car project, said he’s looking forward to having the vehicles on the road this year.

Red tape

Gov. Doug Ducey in January announced a new program aimed at freeing Arizona’s businesses from the burden of harmful and outdated regulations standing in the way of economic growth.

RedTape.AZ.gov is a new online service that allows people across the state to recommend ways to improve or eliminate outdated and often hidden regulations.

The goal is to eliminate 500 regulations by the end of the year and make Arizona the best state to open a new business or expand an existing one.