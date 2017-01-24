Self Help: Jan. 24, 2017

Sundays:

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m.; KRMC, Ocotillo Room; K.I.S.S. “Keep it simple stupid” meeting.

AA: 2 p.m.; 212 N. First St.; men’s meeting.

AA: 9 a.m.; 212 N. First St.; Read & Talk Group.

AA: noon; 212 N. First St.; Lunch Bunch Group.

AA: 5:30 p.m.; 212 N. First St.; Happy Hour Group.

AA: 7 p.m.; Del E. Webb Center, 1719 Beverly Ave.; Speakers meeting.

Mondays:

Al-Anon: 6-7 p.m., KRMC, Cholla Room; contact 753-4226.

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., KRMC, Saguaro Room; “Stairways to Serenity” meeting.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 a.m.; Kingman Christian Church; 12-step recovery meeting; (800) 864-1606.

AA: 9 a.m.; 212 N. First St.; Read & Talk Group.

Tuesdays:

Narcotics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., KRMC, Ocotillo Room; “Mission Possible – Get Well” meeting.

AA: 9 a.m.; 212 N. First St.; Read & Talk Group.

AA: noon; 212 N. First St.; Lunch Bunch Group.

AA: 5:30 p.m.; 212 N. First St.; Happy Hour Group.

Nicotine Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.; KRMC Ocotillo Room; for information contact 565-9730.

AA: noon-1 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley.

Alanon Family Group: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; meeting “Golden Gratitude,” 928-530-4242.

NA (Narcotics Anonymous): 5-6 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; “Serenity Bunch” group.

AA: 7-8 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; the “Mohave Group.”

AA: noon – 1 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; “Serenity Noon Meeting.”

NA: 5-6 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; the “Serenity Bunch Group.”

AA: 7-8 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; “Daily Reflections” ticket meeting.

Wednesdays:

Al-Anon: 5:30-6:30 p.m., KRMC, Cholla Room; contact 753-4226.

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m.; KRMC, Ocotillo Room; “Peace & Serenity” meeting.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 a.m.; Kingman Christian Church; 12-step recovery meeting; (800) 864-1606.

AA: 9 a.m.; 212 N. First St.; Read & Talk Group.

AA: noon; 212 N. First St.; Lunch Bunch Group.

AA: 5:30 p.m.; 212 N. First St.; Happy Hour Group.

AA: 3 p.m.; 212 N. First St.; women’s meeting.

AA: 8 p.m.; 212 N. First St.; Alkys Only meeting.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group: 1:15-2:45 p.m.; 208 N. Fourth St.; first Wednesday of every month; (928) 377-4694.

Low Vision Support Group: 1 p.m.; Harrison Haven Club House, 3338 Harrison St.; fourth Wednesday of every month; clubhouse found inside main entrance; contact Valerie at (928) 757-2699 for more information.

Alzheimer’s Support Group: 10 a.m., The Lingenfelter Center for Alzheimer’s Care, 1099 Sunrise Ave.

AA: noon – 1 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; the “Serenity Group.”

GA (Gamblers Anonymous): 3:30-4:30 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley.

NA: 5-6 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley.

AA: 7-8 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; “12 & 12” meeting.

Thursdays:

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., KRMC, Neal Conference Room; “N.A. Thing Goes” meeting.

AA: 9 a.m.; 212 N. First St.; Read & Talk Group.

AA: noon; 212 N. First St.; Lunch Bunch Group.

AA: 5:30 p.m.; 212 N. First St.; Happy Hour Group.

Kingman Caregiver Support Group: 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.; 208 N. Fourth St.; every third Thursday; (800) 782-1886.

Anger Management: 7 p.m., Praise Chapel, 419 Harrison St.

Chemical Dependency: 7 p.m., Praise Chapel, 419 Harrison St.

Operation Veteran: 6 p.m.; Praise Chapel, Room 6; 419 Harrison St.; all veterans welcome; P.T.S.D. support group.

AA: noon – 1 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; the “Serenity Noon” meeting.

NA: 5-6 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; the “Serenity Bunch” group.

AA: 7-8 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; the “Mohave Group.”

Fridays:

Al-Anon: noon - 1 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church Conference Room, 2101 Harrison St.; contact 753-4226.

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., KRMC, Ocotillo Room; “Recovery on the Track” meeting.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 a.m.; Kingman Christian Church; 12-step recovery meeting; (800) 864-1606.

AA: 9 a.m.; 212 N. First St.; Read & Talk Group.

AA: noon; 212 N. First St.; Lunch Bunch Group.

AA: 5:30 p.m.; 212 N. First St.; Happy Hour Group.

AA: 8 p.m.; 212 N. First St.; Alkys Only meeting.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 5:30 p.m.; Yucca Fire Station Annex, 12439 Frontage Road, I-40 Exit 25, Alamo Road; 12-step recovery meeting; begins Sept. 25; for information contact (805) 405-8585.

AA: noon-1 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; the “Serenity Noon” meeting.

NA: 5-6 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; the “Serenity Bunch” group.

AA: 7-8 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; Friday night “Big Book Study.”

Saturdays:

Narcotics Anonymous: 5 p.m., 4175 Hwy 68 (next to the Whatever Shop); “Mission Possible” meeting.

Narcotics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m., KRMC, Ocotillo Room; “Getting Real” meeting.

AA: 9 a.m.; 212 N. First St.; Read & Talk Group.

AA: noon; 212 N. First St.; Lunch Bunch Group.

AA: 5:30 p.m.; 212 N. First St.; Happy Hour Group.

AA: 3 p.m.; 212 N. First St.; women’s meeting.

AA: noon-1 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; the “Serenity Noon” meeting.

NA: 5-6 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; the “Serenity Bunch” group.

AA: 7-8 p.m.; 4195 U.S. Highway 68, Suites A & B, Golden Valley; the “Mohave Group.”

If you would like to list more self-help/support/addiction groups in the Kingman Daily Miner, please call Cody Davis at (928) 753-6397, ext. 5267 with the pertinent information, or drop it off at the Miner office, 3015 Stockton Hill Road.