Body found under railroad bridge

A man watching trains Sunday called law enforcement after he came upon the body of a dead man.
There were no signs of foul play, according to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter.
Deputies responded a few minutes after 10 a.m. to Old Trails Road and met the caller where the body was located underneath a railroad bridge.
Carter said the man has been identified, but the information won’t be released until family is notified.
While there were no clear signs the death was suspicious, Carter said the investigation remains open and detectives will likely learn of the cause of death once autopsy results are available.
