Horoscopes for Jan. 25, 2017

Birthdays: Alicia Keys, 36; Mia Kirshner, 42; Ana Ortiz, 46; Jenifer Lewis, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be careful and don’t make assumptions. Wait until you are given a true picture of what’s actually happening. Taking on too much will be costly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t settle for substitutes. Speak your mind and push until you get your way. Your stubbornness will pay off if you offer incentives.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your thirst for knowledge will help to balance out your financial goals. Take a course that will enable you to apply for positions you want.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Discuss your plans and make arrangements that include someone you enjoy spending time with. Business and personal trips will spark an interest in making subtle lifestyle changes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll have added discipline that will help you gather information and expand your interests. Take care of any responsibilities you’ve been given and move on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting together with like-minded people or collaborating to come up with something special is featured. You’ll be on target when it comes to finding new ways to use tried-and-true methods.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pace yourself. Before you jump into something, make sure it won’t cause friction at home or with someone you love. Aim to finish what you start and to take care of your responsibilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your intuition and ability to tap into what’s going on around you will make it easy to make wise choices. Make personal improvements.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get together with old friends or colleagues. The information you receive will encourage you to change how you live and what you do for work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Let past experiences guide you. Someone will try to limit or interfere with your plans. Don’t back down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have the right idea, but will need to harness your talents and use them wisely to maximize your chances of advancement. Keep an open mind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Size up a situation that is bothering you or a cause you believe needs help and do your best to make a difference.