Local film company wants to draft bikers

KINGMAN – A local film company is looking for motorcycle riders and their bikes for a clubhouse scene in the movie, “Drafted 2035,” which is being produced by RH Productions.

Auditions will held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Antares Art, 416 Route 66, for both men and women bike riders, as well as patrons for a bar scene.

About 40-50 extras are needed for the cast, and they must be available for filming during the week.

It’s the second film for writer and director Ron Hanson, who works at the Riverside casino in Laughlin and owns RH Productions.

Hanson also wrote “Three’s a Charm,” and won the Buddy Holland award for short film at last year’s Laughlin International Film Festival.

“Drafted 2035” is about a general’s son who stumbles upon his father’s plan to initiate a new world order and fights to save Americans from destruction, greed and death.

Mike Sixbery of Bullhead City plays the part of the general. He worked 15 years for Universal Studios and was a stuntman on the “A-Team” television series.

Tommy Perez of Imperfection Studios is the cinematographer, musical director and associate producer. The Kingman resident has numerous credits for acting, editing and sound production.

“Tommy and Ron are determined to show the citizens of our area just how good life can be when we all work together on a project,” said Herberta Schroeder, local photographer and arts activist who’s working to promote the film.

Most of the film will be shot in the Colorado River area, including the Riverside casino and Bullhead City airport, with some filming in Kingman, she said. The film is still in pre-production, with one small segment already filmed.

The film is expected to be finished in time for the 2017 Laughlin Film Festival, and will be shown at other festivals as well.

“It is sure to explode across the screens in a big way,” Schroeder said. “All it takes to make something happen is to work as a team.”

The film’s credits also include Cindy Parulski as producer, Elona Roybal as costume designer, and Kingman artist Gregg Arnold as set designer and playing the part of Dr. Jason Boldan.

“It’s a pretty small role,” Arnold said. “I’m very happy to be in it and even happier to do some artwork. That’s what I really enjoy. It’s a chance to express my artwork, especially because it helps Kingman artists. We have so much talent here. We’re really coming into our own.”