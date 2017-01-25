Man wanted for attempted murder arrested

KINGMAN – Kingman Police have arrested a Mexican national for the Dec. 30 shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, Jose Baubel Reyes, 19, of Mexico was arrested at the San Luis Port of Entry Thursday and subsequently booked into the Yuma County jail on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Reyes was the main suspect in the Dec. 30 shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a home in the 3500 block of Wells Street. The victim had been dropped off at Kingman Regional Medical Center with a serious shoulder wound, transported to University Medical Center (UMC) in Las Vegas and released a week later.

Investigators had determined that the dispute between Reyes and the victim was drug related. Kingman Police detectives obtained information that Reyes had fled to Mexico and that he wanted to turn himself in to authorities regarding his involvement in the shooting.



KPD detectives made arrangements for officials at the San Luis Port of Entry to detain him when he arrived from Mexico. They traveled to San Luis and, with assistance from the San Luis Police Department, were able to interview Reyes and have him booked into the Yuma County jail. Reyes, who allegedly admitted involvement in the shooting, will be extradited to Mohave County.

