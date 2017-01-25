Obituary: Rose Hazle

Former Hobart resident Rose Marie Hazle, 86, of Grandbury, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2016.

She was a nurse for most of her life, working at Elkview General Hospital and the Golden Age Nursing Home for many years.

She later worked at Grandbury Hospital until her retirement.

She enjoyed making candy and cookies to share with her co-workers, especially at Christmastime.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband, and two sisters.

Rose is survived by her husband, Billy D. Hazle; three daughters, Cindy Gilbert and husband Charles of Grandbury, Texas; Marcia Resneder and husband Jon of Fredrick, Oklahoma; and Pam Hunn and husband Robbie of Hobart; two sons, Craig Edmundson of Hobart and Mark Hazle and wife Donnie of Arlington, Texas; along with nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Jan. 7, 2017 in Hobart at the First Baptist Church.