Desert Sky: Kingman to reach upper 50s

The skies northeast of Kingman were a mix of stunning clouds and brilliant blues with the sun providing perfect lighting conditions.

Courtesy/Herberta Schroeder

  • Originally Published: January 26, 2017 6 a.m.

    • The storms of January are behind us for the time being, according to the National Weather Service, with cool temperatures and sunny skies through Monday - when the high will be in the upper 50s.

