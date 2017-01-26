Horoscopes for Jan. 26, 2017

Birthdays: Sara Rue, 38; Ellen DeGeneres, 59; Eddie Van Halen, 62; Lucinda Williams, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Work through any discrepancies you face with thought and consideration. Ask pointed questions and reflect on past experiences.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t be driven to make an impulsive decision. Rely on your own experience and practicality to choose the time to make your next move.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Observation coupled with subtle changes will be self-serving. A calculated approach to helping others will ensure that you receive something in return.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Relationships should be your priority. Whether dealing with a personal or business venture, be sure to strive for equality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Getting along with your peers will help you avoid controversy. It’s important to hang back and observe for the time being.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep life simple and affordable. Making an impulsive purchase, lending or borrowing is not advised. Stay put and make do with what you have.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional situations will spin out of control if you aren’t mindful. Changes at home may come as a surprise if you haven’t been paying attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A short jaunt will lead to an experience you won’t want to miss. The people you encounter and the things you learn will be instrumental in the choices you make moving forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take better care of your health and the ones you love. Problems at home will mount if you are pushy or demanding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take action. Rely on your gut feelings and desires to push you in the right direction. Don’t worry about what others do or say.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can bring about positive change by combining the old with the new. Using one of your skills to rework a situation that needs adjusting will be valuable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make changes because you want to, not because you are emotionally caught up in a moment that leads to an impulsive decision.