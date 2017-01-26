Letter: Elated over Dr. Govan’s return to Kingman

I am elated and overjoyed to hear the good news of the return of our beloved Dr. Govan to his medical practice here in Kingman. What a loss it has been for Kingman over these many years to have lost such a compassionate, caring and knowledgeable doctor. Dr. Govan is truly a man of integrity. I have never had a doctor with so much wisdom and high character in my life as Dr. Govan. Not only was he our physician, but he became a true and trusted friend. If it had not been for him taking care of me during my stage 4 cancer ordeal in 1999-2000, I would be dead by now.

The injustices done to this doctor and his family were pure evil.

Thank you, Dr. Govan, for fighting the good fight and keeping the faith. Thank you to his attorney, Clark Derrick, for fighting and believing in our beloved Dr. Govan.

Welcome back, sir. I will be the first in line when you reopen your practice.

Mark & Debbie Biggers

Kingman