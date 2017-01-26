Prep Roundup: Tigers edge Trivium, hold 2-game lead

GOODYEAR – Things are starting to shape up in the 2A West Region. Kingman Academy has separated from the pack with a 60-57 victory over Trivium Prep on Tuesday night in Goodyear.

In a tightly contested game, the Crimson Knights could only stop one of the big three, Tyler Chinyere, who was held in check with seven points. However, the Tigers’ other Big 2, guard David Larrabee, who used his quickness to break traps and hit three 3-pointers for 23 points, and senior Cade Martin came up big on both ends of the floor, clogging the middle and blocking shots to spur the Tigers’ fast break. He led the team in scoring with 25 points. With three games remaining, Kingman Academy is in the driver’s seat with a two-game lead.

Just like in their first matchup on Jan. 6, defense was the key as Kannon Butler, Donny Tatham, and Logan Day might not have had a big night offensively, but they contributed with efforts on the glass and defensive end of the floor.

“We did what we had to,” KAHS boys basketbal coach Brian Devincenzi said.

The Tigers (10-6, 7-0 2A West Region) are the hottest team in the region with seven straight wins. Denvincenzi should be garnering Coach of the Year votes in the region for the job he has done.

Kingman Academy plays their last home game of the season against Tonopah Valley, a team they defeated earlier this year 65-51, at 7 p.m. Friday.

Cactus Shadows 56, Lee Williams 42

At Scottsdale, Lee Williams lost to Cactus Shadows, 56-42. It seems like the Vols’ will play well for a spell and then go into a funk for some inexplicable reason.

“The consistency from game to game,” said LWHS boys basketball coach Cain Atkinson. “From quarter to quarter, from minute to minute has not been there for us at all, all year. I still feel very confident about our team going into these last few games. If we develop that consistency, we can beat anybody we play.”

Marco Narvarte had 13 points, and Chase Williams had 8 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead the Vols.

NW Christian 69, Kingman 50

At Phoenix, Kingman traveled to Northwest Christian shorthanded and played without their leader Anthony Pinto. Without Pinto’s usual 17 points per game, the Bulldogs fell short 69-50 in region play.

“Played hard, but we were undermanned tonight without Pinto,” said KHS boys basketbal coach Nick Juby. “I was proud with how we played and feel like we have something we can build on. Northwest Christian is a very good team, and we lost this game in the transition point battle. They were able to take our misses and run out for layups.”

The Bulldogs (7-16, 2-4 3A West Region) had a balanced scoring attack as Tobias Bagby led the team with 16 points, Jordan Dupee added 13 points, Elijah Howery nine points and Jonathan Hunt chipped in with three points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KAHS 48, Trivium Prep 31

At Goodyear, Kingman Academy shook off a sluggish first quarter and received a spark from sophomore Ashley Steed, as she hit a 3- point shot at the buzzer to get her team going. That shot got a stale offense running in the second, half as the Tigers defeated Trivium Prep 48-31 Tuesday.

“I’m really pleased with where we are and how far we’ve come,” said KAHS girls basketball coach Garth Steed. “We have a lot of players who contribute and any of them can lead us on any given night.”

Steed had 14 points, four assists and five rebounds. Amberlee Steed tallied 12 points and eight rebounds, and Kassidy Campbell added 11 points and five rebounds.

The Lady Tigers (5-10, 5-2 2A West Region) are second in the region, and if they finish there, they will have a play-in game.

“I’ve just told the girls to do their part, and we will let the pieces fall where they will,” Steed said.

Kingman Academy plays their final home game against Tonopah Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

NW Christian 37, Kingman 28

At Phoenix, the Kingman Lady Bulldogs (7-11, 3-3 3A West Region) came up short against Northwest Christian in region play, 37-28. Kingman was led in scoring by Kearra Tauta with eight points, Christina Thames and Courtney Mossor each had six points.

Kingman plays Chino Valley at home at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Girls Soccer

Mohave 4, Lee Williams 3

At LWHS, Lee Williams said goodbye to seniors Jessie Lum and Calista Brothers on Senior Night. The Lady Vols’ could not hold a 2-0 halftime lead and ended up losing on Monday, 4-3.

“Jessie Lum and Calista Brothers are both great girls and a lot of fun to coach,” coach Lindsey Serrano said. “Jessie has beautiful throw-ins and Calista has great ball-handling skills and a nice cross.”

Lee Williams (4-10-1, 0-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) stormed to a 2-0 halftime lead when sophomore Mercedes Serrano scored the first of her two goals on a breakaway with an assist by Sienna Cobanovich.

Game conditions were wet and muddy, and the ball would just stop dead in the mud whenever it was kicked.

The Lady Vols conclude the season at Mingus Union at 5 p.m. today.