Some Frontier users upset over lack of payment dropoff

KINGMAN – A local cable company has recently made paying a cable bill a little less simple.

The Frontier Communications office adjacent to J.C. Penney on Stockton Hill Road stopped accepting payments Dec. 16. There are still groans from unknowing customers used to paying the bill while shopping for groceries.

According to Mark Abrams, local manager of Frontier Communications, the reason isn’t as sinister as some might think.

“That store is contracted to another company specifically for retail services,” he said. “Their main focus are products and (technical) service.”

He said that, like many businesses, Frontier has shifted toward accepting online payments. Customers can still pay by phone or check.

“We haven’t taken cash in more than a year,” he said.



For an additional $1.50 fee, customers can pay their Frontier bill in person at the Walmart money center located on Stockton Hill Road. They can also mail a check (no cash) to the corporate office at Frontier Communications, P.O. Box 740407, Cincinnati, Ohio 45274-0407 or pay by phone at 1-800-921-8101 (choose payment option 3).

Frontier Communications has its main Kingman office at 3405 Northern Ave., but it cannot accept on-site payments. That office handles the technical side of cable and internet such as technicians and engineers. They do have a sales office, but Abrams said the Stockton Hill office is better equipped to handle that and it can expedite orders and installation.

“We stopped doing the boxes in 2012,” he said. “We haven’t really thought about doing that again.”