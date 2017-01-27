Missing Kingman girl found

UPDATE
KINGMAN – Missing 10-year-old Tyrene Mahana Putasoy of Kingman has been found according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter.
Putasoy was reported missing Friday morning by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
There are currently no details on the time or location of where she was found or her current location and condition.
