Missing Kingman girl found

Tyrene Mahana Putasoy

  • Originally Published: January 27, 2017 11:17 a.m.

  • Updated as of Friday, January 27, 2017 12:18 PM

    • UPDATE

    KINGMAN – Missing 10-year-old Tyrene Mahana Putasoy of Kingman has been found according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter.

    Putasoy was reported missing Friday morning by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

    There are currently no details on the time or location of where she was found or her current location and condition.

