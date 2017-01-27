Bullodgs eliminated from soccer postseason

KINGMAN – With possible state playoff implications on the line, everything was set up for the 12 seniors on Kingman’s boys’ soccer team to say goodbye to their family and friends at home in style with a victory on Senior Night. Instead, Kingman was bushwhacked by Wickenburg as they sought a measure of revenge from their 3-2 defeat at home on Jan. 13.

In a game in which the Wranglers always had two guys on Arizona’s leading scorer Chandler Baca. Baca’s shots were contested each time he touched the ball.

“We figured that if we limited Baca’s chances and touches it would help our chances to win,” Wranglers coach Juan Jimenez said.

“It is really hard to do one on four,” Kingman coach Kevin Roberts said. “That is why I was hoping our midfielders would get more play going down the side, and keep the pressure on. We didn’t crash the box. Their keeper had a couple of shots, and it pinged right off him (Wrangler’s goalie), and no one jumped in there.”

Most of his (Baca) shots were over the goal and either to the far right or far left. On this senior-laden team, no one could score as the Wranglers blanked the Bulldogs 4-0 to possibly end their shot at making the playoffs.

Most of the first-half Wickenburg seemed to be playing defensively with their players on the defensive end of the field to try to prevent Kingman from scoring. The Wranglers’ Chris Smith scored on a breakaway goal with three minutes remaining in the first half for the Wranglers to take a 1-0 lead at halftime.

“We were unlucky,” Roberts said. “We had a couple of shots that were inches away and didn’t get put in the back of the net.”

In the second half, the Bulldogs (8-4, 6-2 3 A West Region) had their shots on goal, but could not score. Kingman seemed to be undone when with 32 minutes remaining in the game Wickenburg’s John Zepeda scored even though he appeared to be offsides. No penalty was called and that all but ended the game for the Bulldogs as they seemed dejected and lost their composure.

“Unfortunately, we got down once we were down 2-0,” Roberts said. “A couple of key players got off of their game unfortunately. I told the team to stay positive. The season is not over until the results are in, then it’s over.”

With renewed fire the Wranglers pushed the issue and scored two more goals for a 4-0 victory. Wickenburg (7-4-1, 5-2 3A Region 6) celebrated their victory on the Bulldogs’ home field.

“We knew what we had to do,” Jimenez said. “We adjusted and it looks like we did what we came in here to do. We played back and waited for them to attack and we counter attacked. It worked. We held them when they had a chance to tie the game 1-1.”

Bulldogs’ Baca is the leading scorer in Arizona soccer with 31 goals.