Featured Homes

This spacious 1,581 square foot home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large Living Room with open Kitchen, a newer Stainless Steel Refrigerator, and casual Dining.

Discover the extra large Master Suite, Walk-In Closet, dual sinks and separate Tub & Shower. The Backyard features a covered and screened patio, plus a low maintenance rockscape yard. 3 Car Garage.

Come to The Ranch at Long Mountain and tour this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,585 square foot home with Open floor plan, new granite counter tops, new paint and new carpeting. Formal & Casual Dining, Master Suite with Tub & Shower. Large lot with long, covered patio and Mountain Views.