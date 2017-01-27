Handmade Replica Vintage Gas Pump Joins KPD's Jingles

David Savage, a talented woodworking craftsman and Kingman resident, donated a Route 66-themed gas pump to the Kingman Police Department. Savage, third from left, designed and built the vintage replica gas pump from scratch. The gas pump has been installed at the front of the Kingman Police Department next to Jingles, the 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air police car. Joining Savage are, from the left, KPD Cpl. Dan Spivey, Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, and Officer Chaz Turner.
