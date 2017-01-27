Horoscopes for Jan. 27, 2017

Birthdays: Patton Oswalt, 48; Alan Cumming, 52; Bridget Fonda, 53; Cris Collinsworth, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your concern for others will take you on an interesting journey. Find out all you can. The information will help.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotions will swell up over financial concerns. A problem at work can be expected if you aren’t willing to go along with the majority.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep anyone giving you a difficult time at arm’s length. Don’t give in to demands when you should be focused on gathering information.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A joint venture will have strings attached. Go over details and question anything that is too costly or unnecessary. A physical response will grab attention.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider what you can do to make your domestic life better. Consider clearing a space that will encourage you to develop a new skill or start a small home base business.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check into an investment that will influence the way you do business in the future. Taking on something that can turn into additional work looks promising.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Branch out and look for something you can do that will use your skills and bring in extra cash. Starting a small sideline business will ease financial stress and lead to new opportunities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make love and romance a priority. Make personal decisions that will improve your life and the way you live.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll be tempted to get involved in something due to boredom and the desire for change. Before you take a leap of faith, consider the cost involved.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider different ways you can earn a living. If there is something you enjoy doing, turn it into a lucrative project. Let your talent and passions take you to new places.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let your emotions lead the way. Don’t be afraid to express your feelings. Finding out exactly where you stand will help you head in a direction that will bring positive results.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The less you share with others, the easier it will be to get what you want to do over and done with. Don’t limit your plans.