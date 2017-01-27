Kids on a Journey

Journey Church recently completed a large hallway decoration for the children who attend. It’s colorful and fun for the kids, and it helps church families and visitors know that the children who attend Journey are an important part of the church. Journey Church is located at 3782 N. Bank St.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.