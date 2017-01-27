Licenses & Permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 20:

Charles Bennett: 20835 Apaloosa Road, Yucca; garage with electric; $541.50.

AZ Sunwest: 7176 Maggie way, Kingman; awning; $153.85.

Joseph Palermo: 3593 Shipp Drive, Golden Valley; reroof and siding; $74.38.

Paul Conklin: 59 Glen Canyon Road, Golden Valley, wood burning stove; $125.25.

AZ Tech Petroleum: 14097 Pierce Ferry Road; fuel canopy, pumps and tanks; $3,231.50.

Mohave Rancho Lumber: 21975 Silver Eagle Drive, White Hills; RV; $114.

Ambient Edge: 4441 Eagle Drive, Kingman; furnace; $82.50.

Prince Pools: 4188 Stampede Road, Kingman; pool; $473.25.

Elite Roofing: 5031 Highway 68, Golden Valley; reroof; $97.50.

Swinerton Builders: Long Mountain Valley Ranch, Kingman; ground mount solar, photovoltaic substation and overhead transmission lines; $126,202.

Victor Van Houten: 13075 Marble Drive, Kingman; RV with electric; $199.85.

Josefina Carvajal: 15981 Ironwood Drive, Dolan Springs; electric panel; $106.28.

Justin Dertinger: Jenny Road, Kingman; RV; $114.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 13:

KC Orr: 729 Bowie Road, Golden Valley; grading; $210.58.

KC Orr: 729 Bowie Road, Golden Valley; accessory residence; $1,113.75.

H&H Development: 2328 Buckhorn Bend, Kingman; detached garage; $399.38.

Jean Marcel: 3623 Aquila Road, Golden Valley; RV with electric; $160.85.

Ambient Edge: 7945 Hawk Road, Kingman; HVAC; $82.50.

Ambient Edge: 3956 Nicole Ave., Kingman; HVAC; $82.50.

Ambient Edge: 3668 Shipp Drive, Golden Valley; water heater; $72.15.

Cantrell Development: 3957 Driscoll Court, Kingman; single-family residence; $2,480.63.

Sherman Smith: 7770 Oxbow Drive, Kingman; gas line and water heater; $94.60.

Kristy Hadley: 1565 Granville Road, Golden Valley; single-family residence; $965.63.

HKH Builders: 1805 Blue Flame St., Kingman; single-family residence; $1,895.63.

The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 19:

H&H Development: 1816 Dawes St.; addition; $368.36.

Truelove Plumbing: 3101 Sycamore Ave.; annual maintenance; $69.25.

Historic Restoration: 1400 Andy Devine Ave.; annual maintenance; $522.55.

Horsman Plumbing: 1400 Andy Devine Ave.; gas; $137.36.

Extreme Comfort: 416 Old Highway 66; gas; $48.84.

Wright Group: 1121 Sunrise Ave.; new commercial; $101,829.27.

Dunham and Associates: 3930 Stockton Hill Road; commercial remodel; $1,085.29.

Jack Mylam: 3677 Prescott St.; awnings; $104.20.

Husband for Rent: 219 Silver St.; awnings; $137.36.

Cantrell Development: 3657 Sorenson Drive; single-family residence; $4,381.97.

Cantrell Development: 1987 John Wayne Drive; single-family residence; $4,758.28.

Cantrell Development: 3951 Sorenson Drive; single-family residence; $4,933.84.

Executive Development: 3373 Southern Vista Drive; residential remodel; $183.56.

Angle Homes: Amanda Avenue; retaining wall; $483.86.

The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 20:

King Art’s Kingman Mini Golf: 2701 Lillie Ave., Kingman; entertainment.

Revco Financial: 4125 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; administrative support.

Kingman Family Practice: 421 Cambelback Blvd., Kingman; medical lbilling.

Food Service Concepts: 1101-A W. Melinda Lane, Phoenix; contractor.

Pioneer Country Events: 2140 Northfield Ave., Kingman; events planner.

BZ Painting: 2320 E. Fifth Ave., Flagstaff; contractor.

Phoenix Paving and Sealing: 19155 E. Via Park, Gilbert; contractor.