Obituary: Darrell Yocum

A celebration of life for Darrell R. Yocum, longtime Bagdad resident, will be held at First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman, Arizona, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Darrell was born Sept. 27, 1927 in Conesville, Iowa, and passed away Jan. 21, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona, where he and his wife Nelda have lived since his retirement from the Bagdad Public Schools.

A beloved husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and coach, Darrell is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nelda; daughter, Jan (Tony) Williams; son, Scott (Pas) Yocum; four grandchildren, Eric (Tiffanie) Williams; Brooke (Matt) Sandberg; Kurtis (Leslie) Yocum; and Celene Yocum; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Darrell taught and was the principal at Bagdad Public School, but his love and passion was as the coach of the high school baseball team.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bagdad High School baseball team.