Two Havasu men charged with sexual assaulting 13-year-old

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Two men are in jail after an investigation of alleged sexual conduct with a minor led to their arrest Wednesday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Jeremy Scott Kiehl, 22, and Robert Cody Linn, 19, both of Lake Havasu City. Kiehl was arrested for sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor and molestation of a child.. Linn was arrested for two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault of a minor and molestation of a child.



According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, the investigation began July 29, when the victim’s mother contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. She said a friend of her 13-year-old daughter told her Kiehl and Linn sexually molested the daughter the previous night at a home in the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road.



Initially, both Kiehl and Linn denied knowing the girl, said Carter. The men later changed their story about knowing the victim, according to Carter, but still denied having sex with her.



The arrest was delayed while detectives waited for crime lab reports. They sent a sexual assault kit to the state lab. According to the report, DNA from both men was allegedly present in the samples.

“The results just came in,” Carter said of the many sexual assault kits the lab receives and that can take years to analyze in some cases.

At about 8:30 a.m., detectives contacted Kiehl in the 2000 block of San Juan Drive where he allegedly admitted to having sexual relations with the victim. A short time later, detectives contacted Linn in the 1900 block of Hubbell Drive. Both men were taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.