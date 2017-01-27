Vols dominate on the mat

KINGMAN – Lee Williams wrestling coach Dan Ondrejka has his team salivating at the prospect of qualifying for the state tournament in three weeks.

Their goal got a little closer as they dominated on the mat against Estrella Foothills 60-24, and destroyed a rebuilding Kingman Bulldog team 66-18 for the first time ever. This victory Wednesday night brings their season record to 26-14.

“This was one of our goals this season,” Ondrejka said. “We showed up and wrestled tough. It truly was momentous for the Lee Williams wrestling program. I am really proud of this team and the direction we are going.”

Lee had five wrestlers go 2-0 on the night: Wyatt Parker, Jimmy Wayman, Nic Verville, Trevor Shaffer, and Joe Fisher

“I have to give credit to the JV lineup we sent out against Foothills,” Ondrejka said. “A lot of those guys didn’t have varsity experience and really impressed coming out with a win. They are the future of this team. It was important for them to get that experience.”

The Vols host the Colorado River Region meet at 11 a.m. Saturday.