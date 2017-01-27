Where's McCain on the VA?

I am very curious about Senator John McCain and the Phoenix VA.

Each and every time I see on the news that the conditions at the Phoenix VA are considered to be the worst in the country, I wait for some kind of comment from Mr. McCain. Surely he would have something to say. After all, it is in his state! But alas, I still wait. I have seen him on the news at least three times in the last week. But again, nothing about making any changes at the VA hospital.

I see that he gets voted in each and every time. It seems to me that he never addresses that issue, even when he is running for re-election. I am just curious about this and wonder why no one even asks him the question: What are you doing to make sure that the Phoenix VA hospital takes care of those who need and are entitled to decent medical care?

He is always proud to tell us he is a war veteran. Wonder how long he waits for an appointment?

Linda Varon

Kingman