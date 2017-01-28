Obama's last act of contempt

As Donald Trump Elect became President Donald Trump in a weekend filled with all things wonderful, including numerous references to Jesus Christ, a beautiful rendition of “How Great Thou Art” by a young blind woman with cerebral palsy that brought tears to many eyes including Melania Trump's (and mine), we later learned then President Obama had, as his last act, left a one-digit salute for the incoming POTUS, and basically all of us. Literally, it was a last act.







No, he didn't steal furniture and paintings as the Clintons did. We expect the Clintons to lie, cheat and steal. No, Obama's was worse.



As one of President Trump's FIRST acts, he called Egypt's President El-Sisi, offering help against the Muslim Brotherhood trying to throw him out. You may recall, Obama and Hillary helped get the Brotherhood IN in the Middle East and had an open door policy allowing them to come and go in OUR White House.



Obama's LAST act: There had been a congressional hold on $221 million in funding to the Palestinians whose goal is the complete and total destruction of our friend Israel; this in keeping with the Muslim Brotherhood's strategy.





Just hours before Donald Trump took the oath of office last Friday morning, written notification dated January 20th, 2017 was sent to Congress from Obama that he would spend the money that morning. HE would spend the money. Our money.





Along with the money to the Palestinians, completing his final shot, Obama also told Congress to release $4 million for climate change programs and $1.25 million for UN organizations. All three of which President Trump is against.



He and Michelle then left to spend the next days in Rancho Mirage, California at the palatial mansion of Spanish Ambassador James Costos and his husband designer Michael Smith. Barack golfed at a gorgeous course owned by billionaire Larry Ellison, and then Michelle was seen boarding Sir Richard Branson's private jet to the British Virgin Islands where Branson owns the island of Necker.

President Trump spent those same days in an amazing whirlwind of signings and meetings and calls and invites to foreign leaders as he began the task of undoing eight years of destruction; even squeezing in a visit with a young struggling single father who borrowed clothes and shoes to attend the inauguration. And he gave the man a personal check for $10,000.



And today, reports show Trump's approval rating at 57%.