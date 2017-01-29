Horoscopes for Jan. 29, 2017

Birthdays: Sara Gilbert, 42; Heather Graham, 47; Oprah Winfrey, 63; Tom Selleck, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be the force behind getting things done. Your dedication and determination will far outweigh any competition or roadblocks you face.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put compassion, love and romance at the top of your list. Offering guidance, hands-on help and encouragement will put you in a good position to negotiate for the things you want in return.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Inch forward carefully. Problems will arise that can ruin your reputation or cost you emotionally. Don’t lead someone on.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Live and learn. Interacting with friends and relatives will be informative. Put greater emphasis on important relationships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Short trips or engaging in a physical activity that is geared toward strengthening your mind, body and soul are encouraged. Keep active.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let your emotions rise to the surface. Sometimes it’s best to be upfront and let others know how you feel.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan a day filled with activities that will motivate you to use your physical attributes. Take on a challenge and get involved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t be tempted to make unrealistic changes or expenditures. Count your pennies and don’t be fooled by what others say or do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Initiate change. Don’t wait for things to come to you. Get involved, do your part and take steps that will encourage you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go on a retreat or plan an event that provides you with valuable information and a diverse range of perspectives. A reunion will spark old interests.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take what belongs to you. Don’t tiptoe around issues that need to be dealt with. Clear the way so that you can get on with living and achieving your goals.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Reevaluate what you’ve been doing professionally and consider alternatives. Getting involved in an organization will help you recognize where your talents can be put to good use.