Missing Kingman girl wasn’t missing after all

KINGMAN – A communication mix-up is to blame for the report of missing 10-year-old Tyrene Mahana Putasoy of Kingman.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, Putasoy’s father dropped her off with a child sitter at about 4 a.m., where she went back to bed.

Around 7 a.m., Putasoy woke up and decided to walk about half-mile from the sitter’s house to the Station 66 convenience store and gas station on Thompson Avenue where her father and co-workers park and carpool to work.

One of her father’s co-workers recognized the girl, called her father and got permission for his girlfriend to girlfriend watch Putasoy for the rest of the day. The co-worker then took Putasoy to his girlfriend’s house.



The sitter woke up to find Putasoy missing and contacted MCSO at 8:52 a.m. The father was out of cell phone range and attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

A friend of the co-workers girlfriend told her that the girl was reported missing. At about 11:45 a.m., the girlfriend brought Putasoy to Station 66 where she met with a deputy. It’s unknown if the girl returned to the sitter’s house or to custody of her parent.

Carter wanted to thank media outlets, the Kingman Police Department for posting the events on their Facebook page, and the CodeRED emergency notification system for pushing this information out to the public.

“Thank you all for your immediate response in helping to locate this missing girl,” she said.