Obituary: Zenith “Caroline” Butcher

Zenith “Caroline” Butcher passed away at home on Thursday, December 15, 2016, just two days before her 89th birthday. She was born at home and raised in Wapakoneta, Ohio, the daughter of the late Conrad L. and Helen Veit (Burden). She was the youngest of four siblings, Lois Mick (Earl), Conrad A. (Midge), and Fredrick “Bud” (Maxine), all of whom have preceded her in death except for her sister-in-law Maxine Veit.

“Caroline” attended and graduated from Blume High School in 1947 along with astronaut Neil Armstrong, who was also a student in her graduating class. Not long after, she married and had two sons, Robert M. (Cinda) and Steven L. Woods (Jo Della), and a daughter, Christine Woods, all of whom have preceded her in death.



In August 1972, “Caroline” married her second husband, John R Butcher Sr., and spent the next several years as a home-maker raising John’s two younger daughters and attending weddings for the four older children, while John was busy running his janitorial business until he retired in 2009.

Caroline had been the secretary of the Kingman Bowling Association, which both she and John loved participating in many of the bowling leagues and tournaments over the course of many years. John R Butcher, Sr. preceded her in death in March of 2010.

Caroline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother and was loved by many.

She leaves behind her three stepdaughters, Linda Ferguson (Tim) of Louisiana, Janet Duquette (Greg) of Arizona, and Karen Eisner (Don) of North Carolina, a sister-in-law, Maxine Veit of Ohio, many nieces and nephews, 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and many friends. She will be missed by us all …

A celebration of life is being planned by the family for the first part of February.